SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Officials with Lowe’s announced they will donate $500,000 to help communities across the U.S. to recover from tornado devastation.

The initiative is to continue to support relief and recovery efforts. The donation will assist Lowe’s disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe’s nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food and comfort to those affected by the tornado outbreak.

As of Monday, April 10, Lowe’s has donated more than 1,500 free buckets filled with supplies. The company has also helped residents and first responders clean up debris in communities in Mississippi, Arkansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

In Mississippi, Lowe’s passed out more than 450 free buckets of supplies in Sharkey County. They also passed out more than 700 cases of bottled water.

Jonathan Coleman, store manager at Lowe’s in Greenville, said his team came together to help the affected communities.

“When thing happened over there that Friday, we had people in here the next day saying what are we going to do to help our people over there,” said Coleman. “Just seeing a community so affected the way it is, we had no choice but to want to help.”

Coleman shared the Lowe’s in Greenville is collecting essentials such as hygiene items and clothing for those in Sharkey County.