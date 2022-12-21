JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews are prepared to respond to the winter weather and extreme cold events later this week.

MDOT crews have prepared equipment by installing salt spreaders on trucks and making sure all response vehicles are fueled and running properly. Crews have stockpiled salt, sand and asphalt slag piles.

“Freezing temperatures are expected and frozen precipitation is possible this week. MDOT workers are standing by, closely monitoring the weather updates from the National Weather Service and are ready to respond to treat roadways and keep motorists as safe as possible during this winter weather event,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.

To assist the traveling public in preparing for potential winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

Slow down. Winter weather conditions can create black ice.

Allow more space between your car and the vehicles around you.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding. Never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Creating a winter weather kit to keep in the car in case of a winter weather emergency can be a lifesaver. Here are some important things to have just in case:

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Bottled water and snacks

Extra blankets

“Mississippi winters are often unpredictable, and impacts can remain for days as we saw in recent years,” said White. “Always have a plan, monitor road conditions and follow guidance from your local weather officials to remain safe.”