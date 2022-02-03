JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews responded to icy conditions in Mississippi on Thursday, February 3.

There have been reports of ice in Desoto, Quitman and Coahoma counties. David Kenney, public information officer for MDOT, said crews salted and sanded roads and bridges.

“We’ve also seen some other hazards on the roadways. Trees are being covered in ice and that weight is causing some of them to fall into the roadways. That happened on Highway 51 in North Mississippi,” said Kenney.

MDOT shared some safety tips for drivers if they have to travel in the winter weather:

Buckle up

Slow down

Allow more space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding and never slam on the brakes.

Use headlights to be more visible to other motorists.

Avoid using cruise control on icy roads.

Avoid distractions such as talking on a cell phone and texting.

Stay alert and watch out for other drivers on the roadway.

The agency also provided car care tips during the cold temperatures:

Have your car battery and charging system checked for optimum performance.

Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in your car’s cooling system.

Have your brakes checked.

Make sure the heater, defroster and windshield wipers work properly.

Check the tire pressure weekly during the winter months.

Make sure your inside lights are working and your headlights are aimed properly.

Change your oil and oil filter at the recommended intervals.

Make sure the exhaust system has no leaks. Carbon monoxide can accumulate quickly in closed vehicles.

In case of a winter weather emergency, MDOT officials said the following eight items should be in your car: