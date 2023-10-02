JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared October 2-7, 2023, Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are encouraging drivers to be prepared any severe weather in the state.

“Mississippi Department of Transportation crews understand the importance of staying prepared for sever weather year-round. We’re encouraging Mississippians to do the same and never let your guard down. Know what actions to take to keep you and your family safe before, during and after severe weather events,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Advanced warning and increased awareness can help residents survive potentially deadly storms.”

During these severe weather events, MDOT crews monitor and respond to issues that arise on state roadways.

MDOT also offers tips for encountering severe weather while on the road:

Never drive through a flooded area; the water may carry your vehicle or cause it to stall.

Do not use cruise control when the roads are wet. The distance it takes to stop increases in these conditions.

If you encounter hail when driving, find shelter for your car.

If you are in your vehicle during a tornado, seek sturdy shelter or the lowest part of the ground such as a ditch. Never seek shelter under highway overpasses.

Use your headlights whenever conditions require the use of windshield wipers.