JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are encouraging neighbors to prepare for severe weather season in March, April and May.

Gov. Tate Reeves declared February 14-19, 2022, as Mississippi Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

“MDOT advises Mississippians to prepare in advance, stay informed and know what actions to take to keep you and your family safe before, during and after severe weather events,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Advanced warning and increased awareness can help residents survive these potentially deadly storms.”

During severe weather, MDOT crews monitor and respond to issues that arise on state roadways. MDOT also offers tips for encountering severe weather while on the road: