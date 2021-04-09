MDOT provides severe weather safety tips for drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected across Mississippi overnight, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) provided safety tips for drivers on the road.
- If there’s damage from high winds, watch out for debris and MDOT workers who are clearing roadways.
- If there’s hail, make sure to park under a shelter when possible.
- If there’s a tornado, never seek shelter under a highway overpass.
- Standing rain can cause hydroplaning. Don’t brake or steer abruptly.
- If you hydroplane, let off accelerator and steer gently in the direction you wish to go.