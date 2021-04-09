MDOT provides severe weather safety tips for drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected across Mississippi overnight, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) provided safety tips for drivers on the road.

  • If there’s damage from high winds, watch out for debris and MDOT workers who are clearing roadways.
  • If there’s hail, make sure to park under a shelter when possible.
  • If there’s a tornado, never seek shelter under a highway overpass.
  • Standing rain can cause hydroplaning. Don’t brake or steer abruptly.
    • If you hydroplane, let off accelerator and steer gently in the direction you wish to go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

