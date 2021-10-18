MDOT reminds neighbors of free resources during Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared October 18-22, 2021, as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are free resources for neighbors to ensure they stay safe of the roads during severe weather.

“Mississippians are no stranger to severe weather; this year alone residents throughout the state have battled a historic ice storm, tornadoes, hurricanes, flash flooding and more,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT offers free travel resources so that everyone can keep themselves and their families safe before, during and after severe weather events.”