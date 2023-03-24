PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is urging everyone to prepare for severe weather on Friday, March 24.

Hail, damaging winds and tornados could be seen throughout the evening and overnight hours. MEMA officials said although the weather has been nice throughout most of the afternoon, neighbors should not underestimate the storm system that will be moving through the state.

“We urge people to take caution whenever we see those watches and warnings. Be weather aware and be prepared and go through that action plan with your family. If you live in a mobile home, where is your safe place? Is it an identified shelter or a safe room, or is it with another family member? Go ahead and start thinking about it and have that conversation at dinner tonight and get ready to take action,” stated Malary White with MEMA.

MEMA officials also recommend having more than one way to get weather alerts.

