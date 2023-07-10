JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said federal assistance is not currently available for those impacted by the June 2023 storms in Jackson and Jasper counties.

MEMA and FEMA crews are validating damage in the affected areas. They will validate public infrastructure damage in Jackson County starting Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The deadline to apply for assistance for the June 2023 tornadoes is July 20, 2023.

MEMA officials said they area aware of a letter stating that FEMA assistance is available, but FEMA assistance is not available. Residents are encouraged not to apply for FEMA assistance. However, insured residents should file insurance claims. If residents have already applied for FEMA assistance, no further action is needed at this time.

If and when federal assistance is available, MEMA will communicate that information with local leaders, media, and on our social media sites.