JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared Oct. 17-22, 2022, will be the Fall Severe Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

Reeves, along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the National Weather Service (NWS), and The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), believe this week will help inform families the importance of safety during severe weather.

In the last five years, MEMA reported that the state has experienced 75 fall tornadoes each year. Mississippi usually sees significant storms during this secondary severe weather season from November through December.

Allie Jasper, the Public Information Officer for MEMA, said the agency will share information and tips about severe weather safety this week about specific topics.

Here is the list of this year’s featured topics:

Monday, October 17 Warning Reception Methods

Tuesday, October 18 Severe Thunderstorms

Wednesday, October 19 Tornado Safety – A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. weather pending

Thursday, October 20 Flash Flooding

Friday, October 21 Snow and Ice

Saturday, October 22 Mobile Home Safety

“We just want people to be always aware of the things that could happen,” said Jasper. “We’re still not even out of hurricane season, so we just want to always be prepared as we don’t always know when these things can occur.”

To learn more information about Fall Severe Preparedness Week, click here.