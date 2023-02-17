PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) launched its new MEMA mobile app to assist citizens in reporting severe weather damage.

The free app is available to download on Apple and Android devices. The app includes a number of features for users to stay informed before, during, and after a severe weather event or disaster.

“The MEMA app is one of the many strategies our team is using to increase emergency preparedness among the residents of Mississippi,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Mississippi experiences severe weather year-round. This app is the perfect tool for all citizens to easily report damage, receive severe weather alerts, and be prepared for the next round of storms.”

The agency is also working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Thursday, February 16, 2023. There are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service (Memphis) crews plan to survey Alcorn, Benton, Monroe, and Tippah counties on Friday, February 17. Currently, one injury has been reported in Tippah County.

The following counties have reported damage:

Jefferson Davis – 2 homes

Lincoln – 3 homes

Tippah – 6 homes; 3 businesses