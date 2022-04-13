PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – When severe weather is forecasted in Mississippi, leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said it’s important for neighbors to stay safe during the storms.
The agency shared the following checklist for Mississippians:
Know your safe place
- Critera for your safe place:
- Most interior room of your home
- On the lowest level
- No windows or doors to the outside
- If you live in a mobile home:
- The local storm sehelter is the safest place to be during severe weather
- Know where the shelter is located and the fastest way to get there
Have a Emergency Kit ready
The Emergency Kit should include:
- Water and food
- Flashlight
- Medication
- Phone Charger
- Personal documents
- Extra shoes
- Extra batterties
- First Aid Kit
- Weather Radio
- Cash
- Pet supplies
- Contact list
- Car keys
Put all supplies in a bag or backpack and keep it in a safe place.
Have multiple ways to receive warnings
- Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone
- NOAA Weather radio
- Local weather radio
- Internet
- Weather apps