PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – When severe weather is forecasted in Mississippi, leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said it’s important for neighbors to stay safe during the storms.

The agency shared the following checklist for Mississippians:

Know your safe place

Critera for your safe place: Most interior room of your home On the lowest level No windows or doors to the outside

If you live in a mobile home: The local storm sehelter is the safest place to be during severe weather Know where the shelter is located and the fastest way to get there



Have a Emergency Kit ready

The Emergency Kit should include:

Water and food

Flashlight

Medication

Phone Charger

Personal documents

Extra shoes

Extra batterties

First Aid Kit

Weather Radio

Cash

Pet supplies

Contact list

Car keys

Put all supplies in a bag or backpack and keep it in a safe place.

Have multiple ways to receive warnings