PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is preparing for Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared February 20-25, 2023, as Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. MEMA officials said the week helps educate the community on ways to stay safe and prepare for severe weather.

In 2022, Mississippi saw a record number of tornadoes, with 137 confirmed. Ninety-six of those occurred between March and May 2022.

“We have seen just how important it is to be prepared for severe weather, especially during the spring season,” said Reeves. “I encourage all Mississippians to review their severe weather preparedness plan or create one. Having a plan in place before a disaster strikes can be life-saving.”

The entire week has a severe weather topic for each particular day. MEMA will provide informational graphics, videos and engaging content with the state.

Malary White, the chief communications officer for MEMA, the agency has been committed to hosting the Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week for years. This year, the agency will introduce MEMITE, which is an information robot that provides tips on how to prepare for severe weather.

“We’re very excited about this upcoming week. We want to not only help out older crowd but also our younger crowd as well,” said White.

Here are the topics for Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week:

Monday Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Flash Flooding Wednesday Tornadoes (Statewide Tornado Drill at 9:15 a.m.) Thursday Lightning Friday Alerts and Warnings Saturday Mobile Home Safety

MEMA urges all Mississippians to have a disaster supply kit stocked with food and water year-round. Knowing a safe place to seek shelter when severe weather is in your area is also essential.

MEMA’s Disaster Guide also has additional severe weather preparedness tips.