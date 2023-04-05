PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced the Individual Safe Room Program is currently closed.

The program initially launched in August 2022. According to MEMA officials, staff at the agency are processing nearly 2,000 applications.

“Through this process, FEMA has requested additional information from applicants. As of today, April 5, 2023, the state awaits FEMA’s decision in approving those safe room applications. If approved, a MEMA representative will contact the applicant via phone or email to begin the installation process,” said Malary White, MEMA Chief Communications Officer.

White said the agency is not taking any more safe room applications at this time.

“All safe rooms must be complete before MEMA launches the next safe room program application period,” White stated.