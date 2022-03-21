JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday, March 22.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided the following flood safety tips:

Know your area’s flood risk. Determine your flood risk by visiting www.msc.fema.gov

If you live in a flood-prone area, purchase flood insurance. Flood insurance is not included in your homeowner’s policy

Take photos of important possessions

Clean your drains and gutters regularly

Turn on your cell phone’s wireless emergency alert notifications

Homeowners can also follow these tips to stay safe during a flood: