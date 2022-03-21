JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday, March 22.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided the following flood safety tips:

  • Know your area’s flood risk. Determine your flood risk by visiting www.msc.fema.gov
  • If you live in a flood-prone area, purchase flood insurance. Flood insurance is not included in your homeowner’s policy
  • Take photos of important possessions
  • Clean your drains and gutters regularly
  • Turn on your cell phone’s wireless emergency alert notifications

Homeowners can also follow these tips to stay safe during a flood: