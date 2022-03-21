JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday, March 22.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided the following flood safety tips:
- Know your area’s flood risk. Determine your flood risk by visiting www.msc.fema.gov
- If you live in a flood-prone area, purchase flood insurance. Flood insurance is not included in your homeowner’s policy
- Take photos of important possessions
- Clean your drains and gutters regularly
- Turn on your cell phone’s wireless emergency alert notifications
Homeowners can also follow these tips to stay safe during a flood:
- Heed evacuation orders from local officials
- Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast
- Don’t touch electrical equipment if it’s wet
- Never drive through flood waters and around barricades