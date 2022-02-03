JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the temperatures continue to drop, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) wants to make sure neighbors are well-prepped against the winter weather.

MEMA officials said it’s important to remember the four p’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

“When it comes to people, and elderly family members, friends neighbors or anyone who is disabled, just go ahead and check in on them over the upcoming days make sure their heat is working properly and their house is well equipped and they have everything they need to deal with the cold. As for your pets, they suffer from the cold just as much as we do so if you can bring them inside especially overnight if you can and if you can’t make sure they have access to water that’s not frozen and they have a warm place to stay. Then, the plants if you can bring them in or cover them up. as for your pipes make sure you wrap them and something as simple as a towel will do the trick,” said MEMA Representative Kelly Richardson.

Richardson said you can also let your faucet drip at night to prevent any freezing. She reminded people that even though the temperatures warm up during the day, it doesn’t mean you’re safe from an overnight freeze.