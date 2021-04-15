MEMA releases damage report from April 9-10 severe storms

Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe storms that happened on April 9-10, 2021. The National Weather Services (NWS) confirmed four tornadoes across the state:

  • Attala County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
  • Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
  • Marion County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
  • Rankin County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph

There are no reports of any injuries or fatalities. The following counties submitted preliminary damage reports to MEMA:

  • Attala – 10 homes; 3 businesses
  • Chickasaw – 23 homes; 2 farms
  • Hinds – One home
  • Issaquena – One home
  • Marion – 24 homes; one farm
  • Pontotoc – 5 homes
  • Rankin – One home; one business
  • Warren – 3 homes
  • Yazoo  – One home

If there are any unmet needs, MEMA encourages residents to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories