MEMA releases damage report from April 9-10 severe storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe storms that happened on April 9-10, 2021. The National Weather Services (NWS) confirmed four tornadoes across the state:

Attala County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph

Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph

Marion County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

Rankin County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph

There are no reports of any injuries or fatalities. The following counties submitted preliminary damage reports to MEMA:

Attala – 10 homes; 3 businesses

Chickasaw – 23 homes; 2 farms

Hinds – One home

Issaquena – One home

Marion – 24 homes; one farm

Pontotoc – 5 homes

Rankin – One home; one business

Warren – 3 homes

Yazoo – One home

If there are any unmet needs, MEMA encourages residents to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.