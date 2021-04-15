MEMA releases damage report from April 9-10 severe storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe storms that happened on April 9-10, 2021. The National Weather Services (NWS) confirmed four tornadoes across the state:
- Attala County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Marion County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Rankin County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph
There are no reports of any injuries or fatalities. The following counties submitted preliminary damage reports to MEMA:
- Attala – 10 homes; 3 businesses
- Chickasaw – 23 homes; 2 farms
- Hinds – One home
- Issaquena – One home
- Marion – 24 homes; one farm
- Pontotoc – 5 homes
- Rankin – One home; one business
- Warren – 3 homes
- Yazoo – One home
If there are any unmet needs, MEMA encourages residents to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.