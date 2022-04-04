JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported at least 21 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the severe weather event that affected the state on March 30, 2022.

Six injuries have been reported to MEMA:

Bolivar County – 1

Holmes County – 1

Lafayette County – 1

Noxubee County – 2

Panola County – 1

According to MEMA, 31 counties have reported some sort of damage. Twenty-four counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA:

Attala – 10 Homes; 10 Farms

– 10 Homes; 10 Farms Bolivar – 23 Homes; 15 Businesses; 1 Farm

– 23 Homes; 15 Businesses; 1 Farm Calhoun – 15 Homes

– 15 Homes Carroll

Coahoma – 21 Homes; 1 Business

– 21 Homes; 1 Business DeSoto – 5 Homes; 1 Business

– 5 Homes; 1 Business Forrest – 17 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm

– 17 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm George

Greene – 27 Homes; 3 Businesses

– 27 Homes; 3 Businesses Harrison – 9 Homes

– 9 Homes Hinds – 39 Homes

– 39 Homes Holmes

Humphreys

Jackson – 13 Homes

– 13 Homes Lafayette – 4 Homes; 2 Businesses

– 4 Homes; 2 Businesses Lauderdale – 5 Homes; 4 Businesses

– 5 Homes; 4 Businesses Leake – 19 Homes; 27 Farms

– 19 Homes; 27 Farms Leflore – 8 Homes; 3 Businesses; 1 Farm

– 8 Homes; 3 Businesses; 1 Farm Madison – 5 Homes

– 5 Homes Marshall – 4 Homes

– 4 Homes Noxubee

Prentiss

Panola – 133 Homes; 1 Business; 2 Farms

– 133 Homes; 1 Business; 2 Farms Smith – 7 Homes; 3 Businesses

– 7 Homes; 3 Businesses Sunflower

Tallahatchie – 62 Homes;

– 62 Homes; Warren – 37 Homes; 1 Business

– 37 Homes; 1 Business Washington – 2 Homes

– 2 Homes Wayne – 37 Homes; 9 Businesses; 1 Farm

– 37 Homes; 9 Businesses; 1 Farm Yalobusha – 10 Homes

– 10 Homes Yazoo – 28 Homes; 3 Businesses

The MEMA Call Center will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4 to assist neighbors in need of resources. The number for the call center is 1-800-445-6362.

Another round of severe weather is expected on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. MEMA is encouraging neighbors to: