JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported at least 21 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the severe weather event that affected the state on March 30, 2022.
Six injuries have been reported to MEMA:
- Bolivar County – 1
- Holmes County – 1
- Lafayette County – 1
- Noxubee County – 2
- Panola County – 1
According to MEMA, 31 counties have reported some sort of damage. Twenty-four counties have provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA:
- Attala – 10 Homes; 10 Farms
- Bolivar – 23 Homes; 15 Businesses; 1 Farm
- Calhoun – 15 Homes
- Carroll
- Coahoma – 21 Homes; 1 Business
- DeSoto – 5 Homes; 1 Business
- Forrest – 17 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm
- George
- Greene – 27 Homes; 3 Businesses
- Harrison – 9 Homes
- Hinds – 39 Homes
- Holmes
- Humphreys
- Jackson – 13 Homes
- Lafayette – 4 Homes; 2 Businesses
- Lauderdale – 5 Homes; 4 Businesses
- Leake – 19 Homes; 27 Farms
- Leflore – 8 Homes; 3 Businesses; 1 Farm
- Madison – 5 Homes
- Marshall – 4 Homes
- Noxubee
- Prentiss
- Panola – 133 Homes; 1 Business; 2 Farms
- Smith – 7 Homes; 3 Businesses
- Sunflower
- Tallahatchie – 62 Homes;
- Warren – 37 Homes; 1 Business
- Washington – 2 Homes
- Wayne – 37 Homes; 9 Businesses; 1 Farm
- Yalobusha – 10 Homes
- Yazoo – 28 Homes; 3 Businesses
The MEMA Call Center will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4 to assist neighbors in need of resources. The number for the call center is 1-800-445-6362.
Another round of severe weather is expected on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. MEMA is encouraging neighbors to:
- Monitor the forecast
- Have tornado alerts turned on LOUD
- Have a Disaster Kit with at least 72 hours’ worth of non-perishable food and water
- Identify a safe place to go in case of a tornado
- Prepare for prolonged power outages