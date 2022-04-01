JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has released preliminary data from the severe storm that hit the state on Wednesday, March 30.

So far, nine tornadoes have been confirmed across Mississippi. Six injuries have been reported to MEMA in Bolivar, Holmes, Lafayette, Noxubee and Panola counties.

MEMA crews are still working to assess damage from the storm. Data may change through the validation process. Some sort of damage was reported in 32 counties. Preliminary damage numbers have been provided from 17 counties.

Those 17 counties reported the following damage:

Attala – 10 homes, 10 farms

– 10 homes, 10 farms Bolivar – 19 homes, 10 businesses

– 19 homes, 10 businesses Coahoma – 15 homes, 1 business

– 15 homes, 1 business DeSoto – 5 homes, 1 business

– 5 homes, 1 business Forrest – 11 homes, 1 business, 1 farm

– 11 homes, 1 business, 1 farm Greene – 23 homes, 2 businesses

– 23 homes, 2 businesses Harrison – 9 homes

– 9 homes Hinds – 34 homes

– 34 homes Jackson – 13 homes

– 13 homes Lafayette – 4 homes, 2 businesses

– 4 homes, 2 businesses Lauderdale – 9 homes, 5 businesses

– 9 homes, 5 businesses Marshall – 4 homes

– 4 homes Panola – 57 homes, 1 business

– 57 homes, 1 business Smith – 6 homes, 3 businesses

– 6 homes, 3 businesses Warren – 37 homes, 1 business

– 37 homes, 1 business Wayne – 32 homes, 3 businesses

– 32 homes, 3 businesses Yazoo – 28 homes, 3 businesses

Counties that reported some kind of damage are:

Calhoun

Carroll

George

Holmes

Humphreys

Lawrence

Lake

Leflore

Madison

Noxubee

Oktibbeha

Sunflower

Tallahatchie

Washington

Yalobusha

Those who sustained damage during the severe storm should file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report the damage to MEMA here.

Neighbors can call the MEMA call center at 1-800-445-6362 for more information about resources.