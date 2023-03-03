JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has reported an injury and preliminary damage due to strong winds across the state on Friday, March 3.

MEMA officials said one injury has been reported in Oktibbeha County. This comes after a woman was killed overnight by a tree falling on a vehicle in Yazoo County.

According to MEMA, the following counties have reported preliminary damages:

Itawamba County – 30 homes and Itawamba Community College

Monroe County – One home and one apartment complex

Oktibbeha County – Three homes

Panola County – Two homes and a public building

Pontotoc County – Two homes

Yazoo County – One home

Mississippians who have experienced damage should file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report the damage to MEMA online.