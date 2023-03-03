JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has reported an injury and preliminary damage due to strong winds across the state on Friday, March 3.
MEMA officials said one injury has been reported in Oktibbeha County. This comes after a woman was killed overnight by a tree falling on a vehicle in Yazoo County.
According to MEMA, the following counties have reported preliminary damages:
- Itawamba County – 30 homes and Itawamba Community College
- Monroe County – One home and one apartment complex
- Oktibbeha County – Three homes
- Panola County – Two homes and a public building
- Pontotoc County – Two homes
- Yazoo County – One home
Mississippians who have experienced damage should file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report the damage to MEMA online.