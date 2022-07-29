PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are mitigation funds from the Backwater Flooding/Tornado Disaster (FEMA MS-4429). MEMA expects to build over 600 safe rooms with the $2.5 million in funds.

Residents of Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties are eligible to apply.

It’s important to note that residents themselves cannot build the safe room. A licensed contractor must install it. Safe rooms must only be installed after receiving MEMA approval. Renters are not eligible for the program.

Applicants will need the following documents for the program:

Proof of home and land ownership

Signed certificate of installation

Receipts

Proof of payment

Coordinates for the location of the safe room

Local building permit

Zoning permit (if required)

Before and after photos of the safe room construction site

W-9

The application period is from Monday, August 1 to Monday, October 31. Click here to apply. MEMA will contact the applicant to confirm receipt of application.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)

Call 1-833-592-6362 (MEMA) for more information about the program. The call center and application will open on August 1 at 9:00 a.m.