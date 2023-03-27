ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Mercy Chefs in Virginia, a Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in national emergencies and natural disasters, deployed to Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

The organization has served more than 24 million meals since it was founded in 2006.

Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, believes in helping communities that are affected by disasters in general. He was inspired to create Mercy Chefs after volunteering in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and realized that disaster relief funding could be better.

“We just want to help as much as possible,” said LeBlanc. “The Rolling Fork community is suffering, and Mercy Chefs will be here to offer meals, hope and support.”

Master Chefs traveled to Rolling Fork in a mobile kitchen and refrigerated truck to create meals.

“Please join us in keeping this precious small town and all those affected in the tornadoes very wide track in your prayers,” said LeBlanc.

Mercy Chefs will serve meals and water daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy, located at 272 Academy Drive in Rolling Fork. The nonprofit plans to serve thousands of meals each day and will increase meal counts as needed.