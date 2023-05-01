JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has been approved for direct housing assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Officials will provide Transportable Temporary Housing Units (TTHUs) and other forms of housing for residents displaced due to the March 24 tornadoes.

Roughly 250 survivors in the designated counties (Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, and Sharkey) are currently eligible for direct housing assistance. FEMA personnel are calling qualified applicants regarding their eligibility and moving forward with the next steps of this temporary housing process.

“The state of Mississippi is in this for the long haul – we’re not going anywhere,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “We’ll continue to seek out every available resource to help these communities rebuild and get people back on their feet. FEMA and Samaritan’s Purse have been great partners throughout the recovery process. I’m incredibly thankful to all those around the country who have supported Mississippians in their moment of need.”

Those who’ve already applied for FEMA assistance do not need to apply again for Direct Housing Assistance. FEMA will contact the survivor if they are eligible for direct housing assistance. FEMA will not ask for any money. Residents who qualify for direct housing can live in the temporary housing units for up to 18 months.

Along with FEMA Direct Housing, Samaritan’s Purse is helping families in need through its mobile home replacement program. Eligible applicants must meet Samaritan’s Purse criteria, including that the homeowner must be a resident who owned their mobile home or a single-family home that was destroyed by the recent tornadoes and was uninsured or under-insured. The non-profit organization will conduct case management and work directly with survivors.

The Mississippi Disaster Housing Task Force will also help identify resources for those Mississippians who do not qualify for direct housing or Samaritan’s Purse mobile home replacement program. Survivors can find a list of resources that are available to them here.

For questions regarding Samaritan’s Purse, call 828-588-4663

For questions regarding FEMA Direct Housing Assistance, call 800-621-3362 or check your application status online at disasterassistance.gov.