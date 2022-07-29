JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi could get up to $92 million to fund projects that will protect infrastructure against extreme weather events like flooding, extreme heat and wildfires.

The funds will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s $7.3 billion in formula funding meant to help states better prepare for and respond to extreme weather. The Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) program is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Mississippi will receive $17 million in fiscal year 2022. The state is eligible to receive up to $92 million over five years to address climate change with a focus on resiliency planning and improvements to evacuation routes and at-risk highways.

Eligible projects include highway and transit projects, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, port facilities and those that improve evacuations or disaster relief.

