Debris litters a home following a Sunday night tornado that swept through Louin, Miss., Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced his request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by the June storms was approved by the White House.

The storms affected several counties between June 14 and June 19. Nineteen tornadoes hit the state in June.

Reeves said 16 counties were approved for Public Assistance and two for Individual Assistance.

Public assistance was approved for the following 16 counties:

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lawrence

Leake

Neshoba

Newton

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Wayne

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in emergency work costs and repairing or replacing disaster-damaged facilities.

Individual Assistance was also approved for Jackson and Jasper counties. Individual assistance is available to residents in those two counties and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Residents in Jackson and Jasper counties who sustained losses during the June 14-19 severe weather can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. Disaster Number is: (FEMA-4727 DR-MS)