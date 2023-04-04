PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – As the response to the March 24 tornadoes in Mississippi continues, leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said their top goals are debris removal, utility restoration and assessing temporary and long-term housing solutions for those displaced.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center:

Carroll County – J.Z. George High School located at 900 George St. in Carrollton

Humphreys County – Humphreys County Library located at 105 Hayden St. in Belzoni

Monroe County – Justice Court Building located at 1619 Highway 25 in Amory

Sharkey County – Heritage Manor located at 431 West Race St. in Rolling Fork

Center hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

FEMA and MEMA remind Mississippians who receive federal disaster assistance for the March tornadoes to use the money for its intended purpose and keep receipts for three years.

Disaster assistance is intended to help survivors pay for basic expenses caused by the disaster. A letter explaining what the payment is to be used for arrives within a day or two of the check or direct deposit payment.

If applicants spend the payment on anything other than the purpose for which it is intended, they may be denied future disaster assistance. In some cases, FEMA may ask that the money be returned.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who has been affected by the tornadoes and other severe weather in Mississippi.

Transportation Services:

Residents impacted by the tornadoes with transportation needs can utilize the following:

Bolivar County Council on Aging Inc. – (662) 846-6161 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Seven Days a Week For Residents in Bolivar, Coahoma, Humphreys, Issaquena, Madison, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, and Yazoo

Central Mississippi, Inc. – (662) 283-4781 EXT. 317 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Monday-Friday For Residents in Attala, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Lefore, Montgomery, and Yalobusha

Mississippi Christian Family Services – (662) 873-4842 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Monday-Friday For residents in Issaquena, Sharkey, Washington, and Yazoo

Sunflower/Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. – (662) 887-1431 or Toll-Free:1-888-677-1461 Demand Response For residents in Sunflower, Holmes, and Humphreys



Donation Information and Needs:

Location Address Point of Contact Hours of Operation Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency 106 East Street Silver City, MS Tamekia Jones 662-836-8347 8:00a- 6:00p Old Amory Garment 902 Main Street South Amory, MS Patty Parker 662-257-2474 10:00a – 6:00p Amory Regional Museum 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS Wayne Knox 662-315-1849, 662-256-276 10:00a- 6:00p Carroll-County-Old Vaiden High School Gym 504 Mulberry Vaiden, MS 39176 Stella Bell 662-897-0511 10:00a – 4:00p

Non-perishable food and drinks (especially caffeinated and sports drinks)

Hygiene products

Laundry Detergent

Baby Items (formula/diapers)

Paper Products