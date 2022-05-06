JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, along with U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly, and Michael Guest requested that President Joe Biden approve Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ request for federal major disaster declarations to recover from severe storms across the state in March 2022.

More than 150 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and more than $2 million in property damage has been reported. If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts.

Read the full letter below:

Dear President Biden,

In the wake of recent extreme weather that brought dozens of tornadoes to the State of Mississippi, we request your full consideration of Governor Tate Reeves’s recent requests for a Major Disaster Declaration under the Stafford Act.

We appreciate the continued efforts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and anticipate expeditious support from the agency in assisting state and local officials in Mississippi as they continue assessing the severity of damages. Mississippi experienced 27 tornadoes across four counties on March 22, 2022, and then 30 tornadoes across eight counties on March 30, 2022. Winds topped 100 miles per hour and damaged or destroyed over 150 homes.

As Governor Reeves indicated in his request, the Joint Public Assistance damage assessments conducted by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), FEMA, and other agencies indicated that on March 22, 2022, 68 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, with more than $1 million in estimated property damage. These tornadoes also injured three people. Regarding the second disaster declaration for March 30, 2022, additional assessments showed 85 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, with more than $1 million in estimated property damage and three people injured.

Currently available resources from state and local governments and volunteer organizations are inadequate to meet the state’s recovery needs. Significant federal assistance and cooperation are needed for Mississippi to rebuild.

Thank you for your consideration of this request. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need further assistance in this effort.