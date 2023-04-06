PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided a severe weather update on Thursday, April 6.

The following Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sunday, April 9:

Carroll County – J.Z. George High School at 900 George Street

– J.Z. George High School at 900 George Street Humphreys County – Humphreys County Library at105 Hayden Street

– Humphreys County Library at105 Hayden Street Monroe County – Justice Court Building at 1619 Highway 25

– Justice Court Building at 1619 Highway 25 Sharkey County – Heritage Manor at 431 West Race Street

Those who live in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties can register for FEMA Individual Assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

MEMA leaders recommend all governmental agencies have separate contracts for debris removal and debris monitoring. Using the same contractor to remove debris and monitor the debris could jeopardize federal and state funding.

Some purchases with the American National Red Cross Prepaid Cards aren’t allowed and will be declined. Items not allowed are as follows:

Beer, wine and liquor

Cigars and tobacco products

Dating and escort services

Massages

Betting, including lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, off-track betting race wages

Court costs including alimony and child support

Fines

Bail and bond payments

The American Red Cross will provide community lunch from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 at the following locations:

Sharkey County – South Delta Middle School at 86 Middle School Road

– South Delta Middle School at 86 Middle School Road Montgomery County – Moore Memorial United Methodist Church at 201 Magnolia Street

– Moore Memorial United Methodist Church at 201 Magnolia Street Humphreys County – Silver City Green Grove at 63 Church Street

– Silver City Green Grove at 63 Church Street Holmes County – Senior Citizens Building at 80 School Street

– Senior Citizens Building at 80 School Street Monroe County – Amory Middle School at 700 2 nd Avenue N

– Amory Middle School at 700 2 Avenue N Monroe County – Freewill Baptist Church at 6008 Brassfield Lane

Sharkey County officials said the Community Distribution site at the Sharkey-Issaquena Academy has reached capacity for donated items. They are asking people to hold off on donating goods until a new location can be announced. Those in need can still visit the Community Distribution Site to receive non-perishable food, household supplies, personal hygiene items, water, ice and a hot meal.

The disaster declaration covers Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Monroe, Panola and Sharkey counties, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in Attala, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs).

The following SBA centers will be closed on Sunday, April 9:

SBA Portable Loan Outreach Center in Sharkey County located in the South Delta High School parking lot

Business Recovery Center in Monroe County located at the Monroe County Courthouse Annex Building

Applicants can apply online on the SBA’s website. Apply under SBA declaration #17836.

The following health clinics are open to the public in Rolling Fork:

Complete Care at 25 S 4 th Street

Street Delta Health Center at Rolling Fork at 20400 Hwy 61

Sharkey Issaquena Medical Clinic at 283 Race Street

Pain Treatments Center of America and Family Medicine at 29 S 4th Street

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Location Address Point of Contact Hours of Operation Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency 106 East Street Silver City, MS Tamekia Jones 662-836-8347 8:00a- 6:00p Old Amory Garment 902 Main Street South Amory, MS Patty Parker 662-257-2474 Tues-Sat 10a-6p Closed Sun and Mon 4/9-10 Amory Regional Museum 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS Wayne Knox 662-315-1849, 662-256-276 Tues-Sat 10a-6p Closed Sun and Mon 4/9-10 Sharkey-Issaquena Acadmey 272 Academy Drive Rolling Fork, MS 8:00a-6:00p closed Sunday.

Items needed include nonperishable food and drinks (caffeinated and sports drinks), hygiene products, laundry detergent, baby items (formula and diapers), paper products.