SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi, local officials, hundreds of volunteers, faith-based organizations, and private sector partners continue to respond to the deadly tornadoes that swept through the state on March 24, 2023.

The American Red Cross Information:

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is entering into an agreement with the American Red Cross to assist in temporarily lodging displaced residents. Under this agreement, the American Red Cross will place eligible disaster survivors into hotel or motel rooms, and provide meals for those individuals and families for up to six months based on need.

To qualify for this program, survivors must register first with FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. Displaced storm survivors who need temporary lodging under this program should call: 1-800-RedCross. (1-800-733-2767)

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Carroll County : J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS, 38947

: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS, 38947 Humphreys County : Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038

: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden Street, Belzoni, MS 39038 Monroe County : Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821

: Justice Court Building, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821 Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967

Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967 Panola County : MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St. Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606

: MS State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St. Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606 Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race Street, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Center hours are 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday; 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday. To find a nearby center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Mississippi Department of Education Information:

The Amory School District returned to class April 11, with 85% attendance.

The South Delta School District has established back-to-school reopening plans with a soft start for all K-12 students on April 14, at the South Delta Middle School in Anguilla. All faculty and staff will be housed at South Delta Middle School. All safety checks and repairs are completed at the operating site. School start time for all students will be 7:40 a.m. and dismissal time will be 3:15 p.m. Students do not have to wear school uniforms. Transportation will be provided for bus riders. All students will be picked up at the original bus stops and any stops where students are standing. Routes will be updated as needed. Students who live in Anguilla will walk to school or have parents or guardians bring them.



The Mississippi Department of Public Safety :

The Driver Service Bureau is setting up a temporary location at 19881 US-61, Rolling Fork, Mississippi this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

This location will serve all victims who possessed a valid regular license or identification card that has been lost as a result of the storms that occurred on March 24, 2023. Duplicates and renewals will be the only services provided at this location.

Donation Information and Needs:

Location Address Point of Contact Hours of Operation Humphreys County 237 Main Street Silver City, MS Pastor Childress 601-327-9613 8:00a- 5:00p Old Amory Garment 902 Main Street South Amory, MS Patty Parker 662-257-2474 M-F 10:00a-4:00p Amory Regional Museum 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS Wayne Knox 662-315-1849, 662-256-276 M-F 10:00a-4:00p North Carrollton City Hall (**Preferred location for donations delivery) 114 East Main Street North Carrollton, MS 38947 Lynedra Williams 662-237-9268 By Appointment South Delta High School 303 Parkway Street Rolling Fork, MS 8:00a-6:00p South Delta Middle School (Collecting School Supplies) 86 Middle School St. Anguilla, MS Erra Kelly 662-907-0422 By appointment

Non-perishable food and drinks (especially caffeinated and sports drinks)

Hygiene products

Laundry Detergent

Baby Items (formula/diapers)

Paper Products