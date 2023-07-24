JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he requested a Major Disaster Declaration for 16 counties impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that swept across the state from June 14-19, 2023.

The governor said this includes a request for individual assistance for Jackson and Jasper Counties. Additionally, it includes a request for public assistance to assist local governments primarily with debris removal in Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Wayne Counties.

“The state of Mississippi has been working diligently with local and federal partners to assess the damage stemming from these storms,” said Reeves. “This disaster declaration request is the next step forward as we continue to help Mississippians restore, rebuild, and recover. We’ll be here for as long as it takes.”