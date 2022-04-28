JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) requested federal assistance for the tornadoes and severe weather that happened on March 22.

The National Weather Services (NWS) in Jackson reported that 27 tornadoes hit Mississippi that day, causing damage to homes and injuring three people.

Reeves requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden. This would allow for Individual Assistance for Clay, Hinds, Holmes and Kemper counties.

In those counties, NWS reported 68 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage. Property damage is estimated to be over one million dollars.

Individual Assistance would allow for neighbors in eligible counties to receive grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help recover from the effects of the disaster.

President Biden must approve the request for federal assistance before it can be made available.