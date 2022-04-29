JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) asked President Joe Biden to declare a Major Emergency Declaration for the tornadoes and severe storms that occurred on March 30, 2022.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed 33 tornadoes hit the state and three people were injured on March 30.

The declaration would allow for Individual Assistance for Bolivar, Coahoma, Greene, Lauderdale, Noxubee, Panola, Tallahatchie and Wayne counties. NWS reported that 85 were destroyed or sustained major damage in those counties.

If granted, those affected could receive grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help recover after the disaster.