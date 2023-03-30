SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – This has been a busy, yet productive week for first responders, volunteers and everyone impacted by recent tornadoes in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) traveled to Sharkey County to greet volunteers and those affected by tornadoes.

South Delta Middle School was the first stop on Reeves’ tour. He arrived and greeted the Red Cross, thanking them for their swift response after tornadoes destroyed communities throughout the Delta.

He said he’ll be on the ground on Friday to greet President Joe Biden as he travels to Mississippi to assess storm damage.