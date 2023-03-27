JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature is poised to send state funds to areas impacted by last Friday’s devastating tornadoes.

House and Senate leaders pledged to allocate money almost immediately after visiting some of the hardest hit areas this past weekend.

House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Senator Briggs Hopson (R-District 23) joined Governor Tate Reeves in Rolling Fork on Saturday morning.

According to Gunn, the state is in for the long haul to help those affected.

“I believe in the capital expense fund, there’s a proposal for $7 million. That number came from MEMA. That number may very well go up, but we’re here and prepared and ready, as I said last night. I don’t think money is going to be the issue. Our focus is helping the people restore their lives, clean up and get back to as much of a normal life as they can. We’re going to do all we can to help those people get back on their feet,” said Gunn.

Legislators faced a deadline on Monday to get the budget passed. Gunn said he expects the budget, including these funds to be finished by Monday afternoon.