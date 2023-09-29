PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared October 2-7, 2023, as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

“Preparation can be lifesaving when it comes to severe weather,” said Reeves. “I encourage you to take some time this week to learn how to better prepare your family for when severe weather strikes.”

A record-breaking 136 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi in 2022. In the Spring of 2023, 50 tornadoes touched down, including an EF-4 tornado in Rolling Fork and an EF-3 tornado in Amory.

While the Spring is the most active time for tornadoes, Mississippi usually sees significant storms during this secondary severe weather season from November through December.

“We urge residents to prepare for the upcoming secondary severe weather season. Prepare by checking insurance policies, building a disaster supply kit, and reviewing emergency plans with your family,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

To promote severe weather preparedness, MEMA is partnering with the National Weather Service (NWS) to highlight different hazards and ways to prepare for the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Here is the list of this year’s featured topics:

Monday, October 2: Make A Plan

Tuesday, October 3: Severe Thunderstorms

Wednesday, October 4: Tornado Safety: A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, October 5: Flash Flooding

Friday, October 6: Warning Reception Methods

Saturday, October 7: Mobile Home Safety