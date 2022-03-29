GOODMAN, Miss (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Town of Goodman received goods and services just a week after being hit by a tornado. With the threat of severe weather on Wednesday, neighbors want to make sure they’re prepared this time around.

According to Mac Epps, with Mississippi M.O.V.E., power in the area has been restored, but neighbors are in need resources.

Epps, along with his team, passed out bottled water, hygiene packs, dinners, and paper towels on Tuesday. The team has been in Goodman for three days to help the neighbors.