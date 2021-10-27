LIST: Mississippi schools dismissing early due to severe weather on Wednesday

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Some Mississippi schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, October 27 due to severe weather moving into the area.
The following schools will dismiss early:
- G. W. Carver Elementary School – Dismiss at 2:00 p.m.
- J. E. Johnson Elementary School – Dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
- Jefferson Davis County High School – Dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
- Lawrence County School District – Grades K-8 at all sites will dismiss at 2:15 p.m., followed by Lawrence County High School at 2:30 p.m.
- Simpson County School District – Dismiss at 2:15 p.m.