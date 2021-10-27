LIST: Mississippi schools dismissing early due to severe weather on Wednesday

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Some Mississippi schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, October 27 due to severe weather moving into the area.

The following schools will dismiss early:

  • G. W. Carver Elementary School – Dismiss at 2:00 p.m.
  • J. E. Johnson Elementary School – Dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis County High School – Dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
  • Lawrence County School District – Grades K-8 at all sites will dismiss at 2:15 p.m., followed by Lawrence County High School at 2:30 p.m. 
  • Simpson County School District – Dismiss at 2:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories