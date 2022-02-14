JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) warned neighbors to be cautious about settings fires due to dry conditions in the state. They said wildfire conditions usually do not increase until March.

Since February 1, MFC has responded to more than 220 fires that have burned more than 7,000 acres. Officials said the fires have spread due to low humidity, lower than usual rainfall totals, and wind.

They said some brush fires are purposely set and get out of control, but others happen by accident.

“The chains that hook to the to the back of your vehicle; if they’re dragging on asphalt, throwing sparks that can start roadside fires this time of year,” said Russell Bozeman, director of the MFC. “Right now, we’re asking people to be very cautious with fire or any ignition source for that matter, to not do any outdoor burning, if at all possible, especially on very windy days.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Red Flag Warning for the state, which will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.