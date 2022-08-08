A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., (Timothy D. Easley/The Associated Press)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Kentucky are trying to recover after a storm caused flash flooding that proved to be deadly. Preliminary damage assessments show over 700 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage.

Eastern parts of the state received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours. More than 330 people sought shelter after the storm.

In response, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in 13 counties.

The American Red Cross sent over 350 volunteers to help with disaster-relief efforts after the storm. Four of those volunteers are from Mississippi.

Abigail Richardson, of Gulfport, is helping with damage assessment, Elizabeth Gibson, of Meridian, is helping with staff services, Ruby Fantroy is helping with logistics and William Harry is helping with disability integration.

The volunteers are helping to provide shelter, meals, emotional support and much-needed personal items like prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical devices like CPAP machines or wheelchairs.

More storms are forecasted to hit the state this week. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kentucky on Monday, August 8 to survey the damage and to meet with those affected.

Learn how you can help Kentucky flooding victims here or volunteer with the American Red Cross here.