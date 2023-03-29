JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is partnering with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to deploy a mobile field hospital to Rolling Fork.

Officials said that large tents and other components necessary to create a hospital are being set up at the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork. The mobile field hospital will become fully operational on Friday, March 31.

The hospital will be the temporary home of the Delta Health Center hospital and medical clinic system for both Sharkey and Issaquena counties.

Mississippi MED-COM remained in Rolling Fork supporting local responders with round-the-clock medical and emergency assistance since late Friday night.

On Monday, the mobile clinic run by the School of Nursing at UMMC began operations in Rolling Fork, providing routine health care and filling other service gaps, such as giving residents prescriptions for medications that were lost or damaged because of the storm.

The fully equipped van, which includes an exam room and patient registration area, will remain in place until the field hospital is fully deployed.

Delta Health Center staff will work in the field hospital, serving their same patients pending DHC facilities becoming operational again.