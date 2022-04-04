JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around.

Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will be able to withhold it.”

Armon said the weather recently caused shingles and screen doors in the neighborhood to fly off.

Malary White, director of External Affairs with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), asked the public to use caution and to drive slower during the work commute in the morning.

White said neighbors can expect debris, high winds and prolonged power outages. Crews will be working around the area as they receive updates.

“Residents around the state should monitor the weather, have a plan in place to go somewhere, have additional supply kits with 72 hours worth of food and water,” White said.

White has also encouraged neighbors to reach out to their county EMA’s for immediate help. The self report tool is also available to report any storm damage neighbors may have.