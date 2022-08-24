FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Flash flooding led to the evacuation of more than 100 children at a Florence daycare on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Railroad Daycare.

Florence Mayor Bob Morris said there were 104 children, ages six-weeks to five-years-oldm in the building when the water began to rise.

Daycare staff called Florence police because they concerned that the water would get inside the building. Police, along with the Rankin County Sherriff’s Department and the Florence Fire Department, were able to rescue all the children and staff inside the daycare.

They mayor said the children were evacuated to a nearby facility, and they have all made it back home safely.