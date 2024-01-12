JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians are without power as strong storms move across the state.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 19,000 Mississippians were without power Friday morning.

The majority of the outages in the WJTV viewing area were reported in Attala, Leake and Scott counties. Here are the power outages that were reported in Mississippi Friday morning:

Attala 1,876 Copiah 734 Holmes 627 Humphreys 870 Jefferson 450 Leake 2.255 Simpson 504 Scott 1,175 Yazoo 486 *Information provided by PowerOutage.us

A tornado watch was issued for several counties in South Mississippi until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12.

