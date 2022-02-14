JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services is promoting the importance of education and awareness to employees who work in inpatient units.

“Inpatient units are some of our most vulnerable simply because many of these patients aren’t ambulatory and thus will be entirely dependent on our staff to take care of them during a time of emergency,” said Stephen Houck, clinical director of MCES.

A team of safety officers and emergency response managers will visit the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) 24 inpatient units on Tuesday and Thursday, said Jason Smith, manager for emergency services.

Though other weather emergencies – including high winds, floods and flash floods, winter storms, and ice storms – can cause significant damage and loss of lives, “tornados are always [of pressing concern] simply because they are fairly common in our area, can appear rapidly, and can cause a significant amount of damage in a short period of time,” said Houck.

As the safety net hospital for Mississippi, the impact of UMMC sustaining damage would be felt statewide, said Smith, potentially hindering the ability to accept patients from outside hospitals.

Presentations for night shift employees will begin at 5 a.m., and day shift at 8:30 a.m.