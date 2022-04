JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson will conduct damage surveys on Thursday, April 14.

This comes after parts of Jasper, Clarke, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Winston, and Noxubee counties were affected by severe weather on Wednesday, April 13.

A final assessment, including results of the survey, are expected to be completed and transmitted by a public information statement by Thursday evening.

Additional surveys are planned in the coming days.