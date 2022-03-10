BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If burning wildfires across the Panhandle aren’t bad enough, some residents are now cleaning up after a tornado came through their neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service Team from Tallahassee has confirmed, those high winds were a tornado.

They estimated that three tornadoes passed through the Panhandle on Wednesday.

Two tornadoes passed through Washington County, one north of Chipley was an EF-0 with 80 mph winds and the other tornado northeast of Chipley was an EF-1 with 90 mph winds.

Over in Callaway, they confirmed that the damages to the Pine Mobile Home Park and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office substation weren’t just high winds, but also a tornado.

“Many many mobile homes in the adjacent neighborhood here were moved off of their foundations with substantial damage to their roofs. So we are estimating an EF-1, 95 mph tornado here,” National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mark Wool said.

Wool said there will be more severe weather passing through the Panhandle and recommends people make sure they have a good way to receive storm warnings.