JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When severe weather moves through the area, there is not a safe place outside.
Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said neighbors can reduce the risk of being struck by lightning by being inside a home, building or vehicle.
If outside when it’s lighting, and a safe location is not nearby:
- Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.
- Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.
- If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.
- If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers NO protection from lighting.
- Stay away from water, wet items, such as ropes, and metal objects, such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances.
If inside when it’s lighting:
- Stay off corded phones. You can use cellular or cordless phones.
- Don’t touch electrical equipment such as computers, TVs, or cords. You can use remote controls safety.
- Avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower or wash dishes.
- Stay away from exterior windows and doors doors that might contain metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.
- Stay off balconies, porches and out of open garages or car ports.
- Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.
- Protect your pets: Dog houses are not safe shelters. Dogs that are chained to trees or on metal runners are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes.
- Protect your property: Lightning generates electric surges that can damage electronic equipment some distance from the actual strike. Typical surge protectors will not protect equipment from a lightning strike. Do not unplug equipment during a thunderstorm as there is a risk you could be struck.