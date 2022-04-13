JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When severe weather moves through the area, there is not a safe place outside.

Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said neighbors can reduce the risk of being struck by lightning by being inside a home, building or vehicle.

If outside when it’s lighting, and a safe location is not nearby:

Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.

If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers NO protection from lighting.

Stay away from water, wet items, such as ropes, and metal objects, such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances.

If inside when it’s lighting: