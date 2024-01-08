JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians are without power as strong storms move across the state.

According to PowerOutage.us, nearly 12,000 Mississippians were without power Monday night.

The majority of the outages were reported in Simpson and Jefferson Davis counties. Simpson County had more than 1,600 power outages, and Jefferson Davis County had nearly 900 power outages.

A tornado watch was issued for several counties in South Mississippi until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

