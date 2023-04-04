PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with counties impacted by the severe weather from March 31 and April 1.

The storms claimed the life of one person and injured four others in Pontotoc County.

MEMA will begin validating the following damage numbers and assess the needs of those impacted communities. If federal assistance is unavailable, MEMA encourages eligible counties to utilize the Disaster Assistance Repair Program. Funding can only be used to purchase building materials to help repair residents’ homes.

The following are preliminary damage numbers reported to MEMA and will change throughout the damage assessment process:

Desoto – 50 homes

Lee – 32 homes; 5 businesses

Pontotoc – 94 homes; 6 farms

Tishomingo – 6 homes; 3 businesses

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.