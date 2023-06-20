JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Nearly 200 homes and businesses have been damaged from this week’s deadly storms in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Jackson County officials reported 100 structures were damaged on June 19. This includes homes, apartments, businesses, churches and schools.

MEMA officials said six people were injured in the Jackson County storm.

The storms killed one person and injured nearly two dozen others on June 18-19 in Jasper County. The county reported damage to 72 homes due to an EF-3 tornado.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.